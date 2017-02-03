Penn State Law To Hold Information Session On Trump’s Executive Order

Penn State Law and the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic are joining forces with the State College Borough to hold an information session regarding President Trump’s executive order. The order temporarily bans immigration to the U.S from seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia.

The session is titled “Enforcement, Refugees and Muslim Immigration” and will be held this afternoon from 2:30- 4 p.m. in 116 Lewis Katz Building (the law building). Those who are interested in learning more about the order or are concerned about its effects are encouraged to attend.

President Barron released a statement earlier this week denouncing the executive order, following suite with more than 50 other schools in the Association of American Universities. According to Penn State, there are approximately 200 students directly affected by the immigration ban. We spoke with one of these students earlier this week, who could face imprisonment if he’s deported to Iran.

The Office of Global Programs also launched a web page earlier this week dedicated to providing resources to students affected by this ban. The office will continue to update this page as the situation continues to develop and as new information or resources are available.

The session is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary. Anyone who has further questions can contact centerforimmigrantr@pennstatelaw.psu.edu.