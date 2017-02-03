Sweetheart 5k To Benefit Women’s Resource Center

Motivational running company Left Right Repeat and the Centre County Women’s Resource Center are teaming up yet again this year to host their third annual Sweetheart 5k next Saturday, February 11. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Women’s Resource Center.

Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. inside the State College Borough building and the run/walk through downtown State College will begin at 11 a.m. The start and finish line will be directly outside the Borough building.

For a $25 registration fee, participants will receive a free appetizer voucher for Red Lobster, a black long-sleeve race t-shirt, a goody bag with items from the event sponsors, and free race photos posted on Facebook.

Prizes will also be given to the first three finishers in each the men’s and women’s divisions, the youngest finisher, and the oldest finisher. These include gift certificates to local businesses like Red Lobster, Anthym, Hotel State College and Company (Corner Room, Allen Street Grille, Bill Pickles Taproom, Zenos, Chumleys, and Indigo Night Club), Sweet Frog, and a gift basket from Left Right Repeat created by Tiffers Crafty Creations

To register, visit the 5k’s Eventbrite page here. The event will be held regardless of any winter weather unless a state of emergency is declared.