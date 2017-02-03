Three-Star Linebacker Jesse Luketa Commits To Penn State

Penn State added a big-time outside linebacker to its 2018 recruiting class Friday in three-star Ontario native Jesse Luketa.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Luketa held a bunch of early offers from the likes of LSU, Stanford, and Northwestern, among others, before picking the Nittany Lions. He’s considered the 24th-best outside linebacker this cycle, according to 247Sports.

Luketa plays his high school ball for Mercyhurst Prep in Erie, Pa., where he also lines up at wide receiver. His verbal commitment gives the Nittany Lions nine members in their 2018 haul, which currently ranks No. 1 in the nation. Penn State’s recruiting efforts have kicked into overdrive lately as James Franklin and his staff finished the 2017 class on a high note Wednesday before landing three-star outside linebacker Charlie Katshir the following day.

Luketa already boasts a college-ready frame and could be an early contributor for defensive coordinator and position coach Brent Pry when he arrives on campus. Jonathan Sutherland, who just signed with the Nittany Lions, and redshirt freshman Daniel Joseph are future teammates who also hail from Canada.

You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

Welcome to Penn State, Jesse!