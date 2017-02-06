Blue & White Society Hosting Professional Headshot Fundraiser Benefitting Relay For Life

Though THON is less than two weeks away, the Four Diamonds Fund isn’t the only beneficiary of Penn State students’ philanthropic efforts. Relay For Life, another large marathon fundraiser, will be here before you know it and the Blue & White Society is holding a fundraiser that benefits the cause and gets you ready for career fair season.

The Blue & White Society is organizing and hosting a professional headshot session on Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Hintz Alumni Center. For just $5 you can get a pro-grade picture to use on your LinkedIn page, Facebook profile, or random award reception that requires you to provide a headshot so the company can put it on Instagram.

Studio 2 Photography by Chuck Fong will be taking the pictures and all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Blue & White Society’s Relay For Life efforts. Many colleges have their own major-specific career fairs but the “Big One” is scheduled for February 14 in the BJC and you can find more information here.

Though there’s no official dress code when it comes to a headshot, we recommend business professional unless you’re going for a field where things are much more lax. Or, if you’re interested in a professional-quality photo of you in your Hackenberg jersey, it’s still going to a good cause.