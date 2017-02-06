State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham Will Not Run For Re-Election

State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham just announced at the Borough Council meeting she will not run for re-election at the end of her term this year. Goreham took office as the first-ever female mayor of State College in 2010 and was re-elected to begin her second term in 2014.

“I’ve decided not to run for mayor,” Goreham said. “The last 20 years in public office has been the centerpiece of my life, so my bucket list has grown to epic proportions. I still deeply enjoy being an elected official. You and I — the community — have done so many great things.”

In her last election, Goreham ran on a platform of increasing town and gown affairs, touting local business, focusing on sustainability, and maintaining the stability of State College’s neighborhoods.

If you live in the borough and want to be State College’s next mayor, you can file your nomination petitions between February 14 and March 7. On March 8, you can begin to circulate and file nomination papers. If you get cold feet, the last day to withdraw is March 22. This year’s primary election will be held on May 16.

August 1 is the last day to circulate and file nomination papers.

Your last day to register for the general election is October 10 — the general election will be held November 7.