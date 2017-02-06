You Could Drive The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Or The Planters Nutmobile

The Planter’s Nutmobile and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile are recruiting on campus this week for graduating seniors who want to spend the next year driving one of these head-turning vehicles.

This position helps recent graduates “develop skills in PR, promotions, social media and grassroots marketing,” according to flyers. Drivers of the two mobiles are considered brand specialists for these brands and are official spokespersons of the company.

For those who aren’t quite sure what they’re doing after graduation, one of the biggest appeals of this job is the opportunity to spend the year traveling around the United States. Although you’re representing Oscar Mayer or Planters, we’re sure there’s some free time for sight-seeing.

If you think you’re cut out for the job, clear your schedule for an info session this Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m. in 118 Thomas. You must attend this session with a copy of your resume to be considered for an interview.

You can see where this year’s “Hotdoggers” and “Peanutters” have traveled on Instagram @oscarmayer and @plantersnutmobile.

Just some dogs at the Garden of the Gods. A photo posted by Wienermobile (@oscarmayer) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

The heaviest peanut in North America hangs out with the heaviest mammal in North America. How many Bison do you think it would take to equal the weight of the NUTmobile? #AntelopeIsland #nutmobile #mrpeanut100 A photo posted by Planters NUTmobile (@plantersnutmobile) on Sep 22, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

We believe in Nashville. But also in hot dogs and bacon. A photo posted by Wienermobile (@oscarmayer) on Apr 21, 2016 at 1:29pm PDT