You are at:»»»You Could Drive The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Or The Planters Nutmobile
Planters Nut Weinermobile Oscar Mayer

You Could Drive The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Or The Planters Nutmobile

0
By on Student Life

The Planter’s Nutmobile and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile are recruiting on campus this week for graduating seniors who want to spend the next year driving one of these head-turning vehicles.

This position helps recent graduates “develop skills in PR, promotions, social media and grassroots marketing,” according to flyers. Drivers of the two mobiles are considered brand specialists for these brands and are official spokespersons of the company.

For those who aren’t quite sure what they’re doing after graduation, one of the biggest appeals of this job is the opportunity to spend the year traveling around the United States. Although you’re representing Oscar Mayer or Planters, we’re sure there’s some free time for sight-seeing.

If you think you’re cut out for the job, clear your schedule for an info session this Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m. in 118 Thomas. You must attend this session with a copy of your resume to be considered for an interview.

You can see where this year’s “Hotdoggers” and “Peanutters” have traveled on Instagram @oscarmayer and @plantersnutmobile.

Just some dogs at the Garden of the Gods.

A photo posted by Wienermobile (@oscarmayer) on

We believe in Nashville. But also in hot dogs and bacon.

A photo posted by Wienermobile (@oscarmayer) on

Photo By: Planters Nutmobile
Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a sophomore public relations major and an editor for Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail (elissa@onwardstate.com) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.