Dauphin County Coroner Rules Student Death Accidental After Fall At Fraternity House

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick determined today that the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza was accidental, according to Fox 43 news. Piazza died as a result of “multiple traumatic injuries” sustained from a fall at Beta Theta Pi fraternity around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 2.

After the fall, emergency services were not contacted until 10:49 a.m. Friday morning, February 3. When patrol officers responded to the call, Piazza was unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to Mt. Nittany Medical Center Friday morning but was later flown to Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the Coroner.

Fox 43 also reported other fraternity members told police Piazza was intoxicated when he fell. This was not included in a statement from the State College Police Department Monday, but does pose additional questions in investigation as Beta Theta Pi is supposed to be a dry fraternity house.

Beta Theta Pi released a statement on the chapter’s website Monday saying the chapter was temporarily suspended by Penn State and the national Beta Theta Pi fraternity for investigation of this incident. The fraternity is cooperating fully in the investigation, according to the State College Police Department. Police will use video from inside the house in the investigation.