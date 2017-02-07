We Want To Hear Why You Chose To Dance In THON 2017

In less than two weeks, the 708 volunteers chosen to stand for 46 hours will embark on one of the greatest journeys of their college careers. If you’re one of the dancers planning to take to the floor for THON 2017, we want to hear what inspired you to take on the challenge in the first place.

As the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, THON connects thousands of volunteers across the entire Penn State community each year. As those who have completed the task in the past know well, dancing FTK is no small feat. Dancers spend months preparing themselves mentally, physically, and emotionally for the big weekend that lies ahead. So what exactly pushes each of these admirable volunteers to take his/her THON commitment to the next level each year?

Whether it be a family connection or you were simply looking to become more involved with a great cause, everyone has a story behind why they chose to dance — click here to share yours!