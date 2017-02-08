You are at:»»»Blue-White Game To Kick Off At 3 p.m. On April 22
Beaver Stadium Stock Photos Football Fall 2016

Blue-White Game To Kick Off At 3 p.m. On April 22

It’s almost that time of year again, Penn State. The annual Blue-White game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The game will also air live on the Big Ten Network, unlike last year.

As always, admission will be free so fans can watch the team live in scrimmage for the first time since the Rose Bowl. Season ticket holders should have received a 2017 Blue-White Game parking permit along with their 2016 season tickets and parking passes. There will be a cash-only $20 charge for game-day RVs and cars and a cash-only $60 charge for the overnight RV lot. Additionally, buses will also have to pay a $60 fee.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10:00 a.m., fans can purchase Blue-White Game parking permits for $20 by calling 1-800-NITTANY or by logging onto their Account Manager. Advance parking purchases by phone and online will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7. On Wednesday, March 22, fans also can purchase Blue-White Game car and RV parking permits in person at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office; in-person sales will end at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

