The Interfraternity Council is hosting a candlelight vigil on Old Main this Sunday to honor Timothy Piazza, a Penn State sophomore whose life was cut tragically short last Thursday.

Candlelight Vigil Planned For Timothy Piazza On Old Main

The Interfraternity Council is hosting a candlelight vigil on Old Main this Sunday to honor Timothy Piazza, a Penn State sophomore whose life was cut tragically short last Thursday. Piazza passed away due to injuries sustained from falling down the steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Piazza was an engineering student from Lebanon, NJ. He was also on the executive board of AYUDA, a special interest THON org and a member of THON’s Operations Committee.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the Old Main steps. The IFC is urging all members of the Greek community to wear their letters as a symbol of unity behind Piazza’s family and friends. His family will be there, along with speakers who knew Piazza well.

