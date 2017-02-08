Interfraternity Council Indefinitely Suspends All Fraternity Socials

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council, in conjunction with the university, placed an indefinite ban on all Greek socials in light of student Timothy Piazza’s death at Beta Theta Pi and the ongoing investigation.

“The Interfraternity Council, in cooperation with the university and support from all 46 chapters involved, has decided that all social events will be suspended until further notice,” IFC VP for Communications Michael Cavallaro said in an email. “The IFC Executive Board and the chapter presidents will work closely with the University during this suspension period.”

Cavallaro also said the IFC leadership, with the help of the university, will use this period to evaluate Greek socials and implement policies to keep the events as safe as possible.

“This time will be spent restructuring current risk management policies and implementing significant changes to our conduct policies to make life in our Greek organizations, University, and community as safe as possible,” Cavallaro said.

Police confirmed on Monday that the fraternity did not contact emergency services until 10:49 a.m. Friday morning, nearly 12 hours after fraternity members said Piazza fell down the basement stairs during a party. The Dauphin County Coroner ruled Piazza’s death accidental yesterday. Beta Theta Pi remains on temporary suspension from both Penn State and its national chapter.