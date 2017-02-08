Renowned Sociologist Michael Kimmel To Speak In The HUB Today

Sociologist Michael Kimmel is at Penn State. The vocal feminist and spokesperson of the National Organization for Men Against Sexism will speak in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium today (Wednesday, February 8).

The lecture, titled “Mars, Venus, or Plant Earth? Women & Men on Campus in a New Millennium,” has a focus on getting more men engaged in feminism.

Kimmel is a world renowned sociologist with several books and a TED talk surrounding his expertise on gender studies to his name. His views on feminism and gender equality have made him quite popular amongst those who champion the cause. He also founded the Center for the Study of Men and Masculinities at Stony Brook University, where he is still Executive Director.

This event will start at 7:30 p.m. and is free to the general public