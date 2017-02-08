‘Voices of Resistance’ Slam Poetry Show Coming To The Hub

Penn State Writers Organized To Represent Diverse Stories (W.O.R.D.S), working alongside the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), will host a free slam poetry show Monday, February 20.

In response to a particularly tense current America, these two organizations felt it necessary to demonstrate the struggles in the Middle East aren’t too far off from the disputes the United States is facing. Utilizing poetry as their way to promote an inclusive community, the groups say the event will focus on giving voices back to the marginalized Arab and Muslim students on campus.

Catch “Voices of Resistance” at the HUB’s Alumni Hall for performances from W.O.R.D.S themselves and poet, author, and political commentator Remi Kanazi.

Kanazi, based in New York City, is no stranger to the big stage. With his political commentaries featured globally across various news outlets as well as his forthcoming collections of poetry, ‘Before the Next Bomb Drops: Rising Up From Brooklyn to Palestine’ and ‘Poetic Injustice: Writings on Resistance and Palestine,’ Kanazi definitely has his way with words. His poetry has allowed him to travel all across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Voices of Resistance” is a fitting event in the midst of Penn State’s “All In” initiative; a celebration of diversity and a promise of inclusion.

The event begins at 8:30 p.m. but doors open at 8:00 p.m.