Brandon Marshall Compares Hackenberg To Pair Of NFL Legends

New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall has nothing but confidence in second-year quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

“I mean, from day one, [he’d say], ‘Brandon, hey, when are you watching film? I want to go sit in that room with you and watch film.’ That’s what I love, like the guys who have that Tom Brady, that Peyton Manning leadership quality, the guys that are gym rats — that’s Hackenberg,” Marshall told WFAN’s Mike Francesa.

Opinions are split on Hackenberg’s long-term projection as an NFL quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that an anonymous Jets coach said Hackenberg “couldn’t hit the ocean” earlier this season. On the other hand, Marshall has backed Hackenberg since his arrival in New York.

The Jets finished last season 5-11 and head into 2017 looking for a new starting quarterback. With both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith entering free agency, there’s a chance neither returns to New York next fall. Plus, former Baylor standout Bryce Petty is coming off a torn labrum.

“The kid has a chance,” Marshall also told WFAN. “Obviously we know he has talent, he has an arm. If he continues to work he’ll be alright.”