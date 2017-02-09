Three-Star Linebacker Nick Tarburton Commits To Penn State

Penn State’s top-ranked recruiting class kept the momentum rolling Friday with a commitment from three-star Perkasie, Pa., linebacker Nick Tarburton.

The Pennridge High School standout picked the Nittany Lions over early offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, and others. He’s considered the nation’s sixth-best inside linebacker prospect for 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Tarburton nabbed an offer from defensive coordinator Brent Pry while on an unofficial visit to State College for Penn State’s first Junior Day. The 6-foot-3.5, 242-pounder is one of the hardest-hitting linebackers you’ll see, but could eventually grow into a defensive end on the next level.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t have gotten off to a better start this cycle as they currently hold nine verbals from a host of top recruits. Tarburton’s commitment follows in the footsteps of fellow Keystone State native and three-star linebacker Charlie Katshir, who hopped on board Thursday.

The dominoes could keep falling in the coming days as James Franklin is known to assemble a large portion of his recruiting classes during the spring.

You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

Welcome to Happy Valley, Nick!