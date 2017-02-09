Penn State Delays Classes Until 10 a.m. Due To Snow

Penn State made the call early this morning to delay opening in light of last night’s winter storm that brought approximately six inches of snow to State College. It’s not quite the snow day we were hoping for, but it’ll do just fine.

All classes starting before 10 a.m. are off and only essential university employees are needed before then as well. Penn State said in a press release that it will continue to monitor conditions throughout the morning and update the situation as necessary.

“A winter storm has caused Penn State to delay scheduled activities at University Park, including classes, beginning at 5 a.m. and continuing until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Classes or activities that begin at or after 10 a.m. will be held as scheduled,” Penn State said in a release early this morning.

The last time Penn State canceled school for snow in any capacity was in March 2015 when the university called an early dismissal of sorts, canceling all classes and activities after 4 p.m., and then closed campus the whole next day as well. Many thought Penn State should have been closed or at least delayed at the beginning of this semester when the icepocalypse sent students sliding all the way to class, and though administrators later agreed they probably should have, all students and staff got was a warning to be careful when walking to class.