Penn State Lacrosse Freshman Earns Multiple Honors After Impressive Debut

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse freshman Mac O’Keefe had a phenomenal debut donning the blue and white last Saturday against Robert Morris. O’Keefe earned two separate awards for his efforts — Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

The Syosset, New York native netted an impressive seven goals on 12 shots in his first collegiate game during the Nittany Lions’ 15-11 victory over the weekend. The attack-man’s seven goals is a new Penn State freshman record and is the fourth-most in program history — the most in a single game since Rich Russo scored 10 in 1983.

He is the fourth Penn State player to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors in program history and second different player to capture Freshman of the Week honors. O’Keefe is currently the early leader in the Big Ten and Division I in goals and points with seven.

The lacrosse team is back in action this Saturday when they take on Hobart at 2 p.m.