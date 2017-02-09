Phi Kappa Sigma Files Appeal Against Planned High-Rise On Beaver Ave

Phi Kappa Sigma (aka Skulls) filed an appeal with the State College Planning Commission against the new high-rise building that is planned to be erected at the corner of Beaver Ave. and Locust Lane — the former location of Canyon Pizza. As The Daily Collegian reported, the fraternity feels as though the construction, as well as the significantly taller building, would be an “eyesore.”

“We’re saying that with the high-rise being built there it would obstruct the view of the house, so it would be kind of an eyesore from our point of view,” Chevaan Ellis, a member of Skulls, told The Collegian. “And the building would the much taller than the house so there’s also the possibility of people throwing things at [our house].”

The new high-rise in question is in the beginning stages of planning and students were surprised to see Canyon move from its long-time home in October. The building was torn down over winter break and remains yet another dirt-filled pit downtown. According to The Collegian, the fraternity members are also concerned about the pollution (both noise and trash) construction will cause to their adjacent property.

The Zoning Hearing Board could make a decision on the high-rise project as soon as February 28, after which construction would likely begin soon. The multiple high-rises planned for downtown and their subsequent construction are starting to take over State College, and some fear it will ruin the town-and-gown vibe State College is known for.