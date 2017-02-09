Rusted Root To Perform At The State Theatre On Feb. 16

Alternative rock band Rusted Root will make its return to State College to perform at the State Theatre on Feb 16. The group and their unique twist on rock music have been rocking together for two decades with eight albums to show for it.

Eric Ian Farmer, a local singer/songwriter, will be opening up for Rusted Root for this show only. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and reserved seating tickets are priced at $27.

Rusted Root formed in 1992 and hails from Pittsburgh, PA. The group consists of Michael Glabicki on lead vocals and guitar, Liz Berlin on supporting vocals, guitar, and percussion, Patrick Norman on supporting vocals, bass, guitar, and percussion, Dirk Miller on guitar, and Zil on percussion. Their latest album The Movement released in 2012 and was well received.

“The Movement, means a new work ethic to me,” Glabicki said of the band’s most recent release. “I feel everyone should devote all their actions to all that is love, healing, and pragmatic…this is our movement!”

With two decades to pursue their musical journey, the band explored different cultures and time periods within their albums. Berlin shared that she has been inspired by different musical sounds — from Indian to African; these various cultural inspirations led to a free period of experimentation. Other artists that’ve influenced their sound include: Elvis, Neil Young, and Black Sabbath. During their many years of being a band, Rusted Root toured with the likes of Dave Matthews Band, The Allman Brothers, and Santana.

Rusted Root is known for a variety of tracks, especially “Send Me On My Way” and “Ecstasy” off their 1994 release, When I Woke.

“Monkey Pants” off their new album is the single to be on the lookout for.

Whether you’re a long time fan, want to discover a new artist, or want to attend a show, then the State Theatre is the place to go. Check here for the full list of events — there’s plenty more to come.