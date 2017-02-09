UPUA Prepares For Election Season With Information Sessions

Though spring break and subsequently UPUA election day might seem far away, the Elections Commission has already begun preparations to elect the 12th assembly.

There will be two information sessions for anyone interested in joining UPUA, whether that be as an at-large or college representative or an executive ticket (president and vice president). The sessions will be split up for those who are new to UPUA and those who have experience in the assembly. Anyone who is interested in running must attend an info session, which are as follows:

Tuesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. in 233A HUB — this session is geared toward students who have experience with UPUA. What better way to spend Valentine’s Day?

Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m. in 233B HUB — this session is for those who have never been in an assembly and aren’t quite as sure how elections or the general assembly works. The Elections Commission purposefully scheduled this session before next week’s general assembly meeting so attendees have the opportunity to attend and see how the meetings go.

Though the sessions are geared specifically toward individuals’ prior experience, Chief Justice Eric Love said at last night’s UPUA meeting that students can go to either session, as long as they come to at least one. Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the Elections Commission, which will set up shop in room 102 HUB this year.

The registration period for those running will then begin the following Monday, February 20 and will close on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. (the Friday before spring break). Candidates will be officially announced the Monday after spring break, when campaigning will also begin. There will be an executive debate on Monday, March 27 followed by election day that Wednesday, March 29.