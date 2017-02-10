Chatty Monks Brewing Company Created A Beer Inspired By THON

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based brewery Chatty Monks Brewing Company is in the FTK spirit with a beer called “46 Hours,” which is a tribute to THON and all those who dance for the kids and for the cure.

“Using THON and its dancers as inspiration in creating this beer, we focused on what those dancers go through during those long hours of non-stop on-your-feet movement: bringing people together for a great cause,” the beer’s description reads.

46 Hours is classified as a blonde ale with a 5.62% ABV. Chatty Monks Brewing Company calls the beer “light and sessionable” and brews it with American malts as well as hops from a local Pennsylvania farm in Fleetwood, Penn. (Hop Hill Farm). In the spirit of staying up and keeping energized for 46 hours, the beer is aged on local Sumatran coffee to give it a hint of fresh roasted coffee.

The beer has a 3.92 rating on Untappd out of 60 people who have tried it and because of the hints of coffee promises to “keep you on your feet” — at least for a little if not for 46 hours straight. Multiple Untapped users pointed out the beer’s coffee flavor with conflicting reviews of the strength — where some called the coffee flavor overpowering, others consider 46 Hours a “nice, drinkable coffee beer.”

Though Hospitality won’t be serving up pints to dancers next weekend, Chatty Monks has you covered if you’re looking for an FTK brew or just find yourself in Reading.