Let Creative Wiz ‘DOM’ Film Your Sorority’s Recruitment Video

Hailing from Southern California, Dominic Tierno decided to trade sunrays for snowy days two years ago to experience everything Penn State had to offer. He made a splash on campus immediately, from his time with the photography committee for THON to The Happy Valley Music Label. While he studied business finance his first two years, he decided to set sail back to the golden coast — where his opportunities in the fashion and mobile app industry were taking off.

“It was a tough decision to make but I chose to transfer to World Campus and return back to California to focus more on my dreams. I’m currently working in the fashion (streetwear) industry in L.A. with some of the people I look up to most.” Dominic shared. “Since I’ve been home I’ve gotten to shoot with artists such as Metro Boomin, Wiz, Lil Yachty, Kid Cudi, Diddy and plenty more.”

‘DOM’ is a multi-talented visionary with an expertise in creative direction and branding. The 20-year old creative is a renaissance man of art, dedicated to videography, literature, photography, and graphic design. ‘DOM’ even has a passion for music production and EDM made evident through his work as NIXIN back when he attended Penn State. He is now primarily working with a brand called The Gold Gods, and plans to release his own brand this summer.

DOM’s video featuring The Gold Gods streetwear brand.

“His visual work is a product of his observant nature and love for storytelling. A young man saved by self-awareness; DOM’s legacy is to empower others towards living out their passions without fear.” his official website page reads.

Though back to his west coast roots, DOM will be back at Penn State to shoot for sorority recruitment April 15 – April 30. He received such great feedback and requests for more videos he simply had to return to Dear Old State. A form to reserve your sorority’s spot with DOM will be released on this web page on February 17, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. EST. This is a first come first serve basis.

DOM’s additional services include a photography package, logo/graphic design for recruitment shirts and materials, and short length promo videos for social media.

“The thing that sets my style apart aside from just the cinematography is the actual storytelling behind my videos. I think there are a lot of amazing qualities about Greek life organizations that often get swept under the rug,” He said. “So ultimately my goal with these videos is to highlight the uniqueness found in each of these groups of women.”