James Franklin

Penn State Football To Host Informational Meeting Monday For Run-On Tryouts

By on Football, News

Penn State football announced on Wednesday that it will host an informational meeting for spring run-on tryouts Monday, February 13.

The meeting will take place in the Lasch Building’s squad room at 5:30 p.m. It is open to any full-time Penn State student with no RSVP required. Members of the athletic training, compliance, and football staffs will present information to interested candidates. The run-on tryout date and time is to be determined.

Considering Penn State’s recent history with walk-ons, James Franklin and staff will have their eyes peeled for the next diamond in the rough.

2015 Lombardi Award winner and current Cleveland Brown Carl Nassib entered Penn State as a walk-on, as did former captain Von Walker, before both were offered scholarships as their careers’ progressed. Fan favorite kicker Sam Ficken also started as a walk-on before ending as a Penn State legend and hero of the Pinstripe Bowl.

There’s no doubt that Penn State has a history of producing starters from walk-ons. James Franklin that trend will continue with his search ready to begin.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
