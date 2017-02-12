Beta Theta Pi Dancers No Longer Allowed To Participate In THON

Beta Theta Pi’s allotted dancers will not be permitted to participate in THON 2017. The fraternity cannot accept THON donations or hold any additional fundraisers leading up to THON this weekend, as first reported by The Daily Collegian.

“Because Beta Theta Pi is not on good standing with the university, they are no longer recognized as an active THON organization; therefore their dancers are not able to dance in THON 2017,” THON Public Relations Director Sam Sherlock said.

Beta Theta Pi is currently suspended by both Penn State and its national chapter throughout an investigation following the death of student Timothy Piazza last week due to injuries he sustained after falling down the steps at the fraternity house.

The State College Police Department is working closely with Penn State Student Affairs to investigate this incident. Detectives are constructing a timeline of events, but police confirmed Friday in a press release that Piazza was one of 14 pledges attending a bid acceptance ceremony at the fraternity house.