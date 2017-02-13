No. 1 Penn State To Face No. 2 Oklahoma State On Sunday In Dual Championship

For the second year in a row, No. 1 Penn State (13-0) will meet No. 2 Oklahoma State (14-0) in the NWCA Dual Championship Series when the Nittany Lions visit the Cowboys in Stillwater, OK on Sunday, February 19 at 4 p.m.

The matchup was originally slated to be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network, but now will only be available on FloWrestling.org with a subscription. It will feature 19 ranked wrestlers, including eight who are in the top three of their weight classes.

In the second Dual Championship Series, eight non-Big Ten schools will host the top eight Big Ten programs after the conference’s schools served as the home sites last year.

Last year, Penn State took down Oklahoma State 29-18 at Rec Hall for the National Dual title. There will be two rematches from last year’s dual that could decide Sunday’s outcome after No. 1 Dean Heil of Oklahoma State beat No.11 Jimmy Gulibon 9-5 and No. 1 Zain Retherford topped No. 3 Anthony Collica 4-1, at 141 and 149 lbs, respectively.

The Nittany Lions have won 30-consecutive duals, but their last loss was at Oklahoma State exactly two years ago, this Wednesday.