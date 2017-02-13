Penn State Hockey Climbs To No. 9 In USCHO Poll

A series sweep of then-No.17 Wisconsin proved one thing for Penn State hockey over the weekend — this ship isn’t sinking. The Nittany Lions climbed back up from No. 10 to No. 9 with 614 voter points in this week’s USCHO Poll.

Penn State beat Wisconsin in 6-3 and 5-2 decisions to snap out of a five-game winless streak. The Badgers fell to No. 20 in the rankings. Minnesota leads the Big Ten in the No. 5 spot, while Ohio State checks in at No. 14.

Broken record alert: This poll is meaningless fun. It’s finally time to start paying attention to the PairWise, a ranking system that mimics tournament selection, and that has the Nittany Lions at seventh. If they remain in the top 10 and/or win the Big Ten Tournament, they’re NCAA Tournament-bound for the first time ever.

Penn State is back at Pegula this weekend for its second series with Minnesota of the season. It’s looking for redemption after the Golden Gophers became the only team to sweep it all season.