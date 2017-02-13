We Want To See Your Best Vintage THON Apparel

THON 2017 is less than a week away, which means it’s time for orgs and dancers to put the final touches on their crazy outfits for the weekend. However, there are probably plenty of former THON attendees that aren’t accustomed to tutus and capes — we want to know what you wore instead.

You’ve already impressed with the best of your vintage Penn State apparel, but if you participated in THON before flower headbands were cool, we want to see what you sported during the big weekend. Any vintage clothing, costumes, or accessories that sport a logo or slogan associated with THON will do.

Please send all submissions to gabriela@onwardstate.com by the end of THON Weekend 2017 and include the following:

Your name

Your graduation year

The year(s) you participated in THON

A photo of your apparel

Any additional information about the apparel you’d like to share

We look forward to seeing your vintage THON apparel!