Your Guide To Staying Healthy Headed Into THON Weekend

We dance in just four days!

So much has to be done in the days weeks months leading up to THON in preparation for the event. Most of the fundraising is in the books, the dancers have been selected, and we’re just checking off those final boxes on our to-do list.

We’re in the homestretch. Now it’s time to put aside the big-picture tasks and focus on preparing ourselves for the main event.

Although the basics might be obvious, here’s what you can do to be at your best throughout the weekend:

Stay Well Rested

There’s no way you can pull off THON without getting enough sleep in the next few days. Get to bed at a decent hour. Don’t wake up earlier than you need to. Take a nap during the day if you can. It’s a stressful time in the middle of the semester, but eight hours of sleep each night (even if it’s only for this week) will be huge in giving you that extra, balanced energy to propel through the weekend.

Eat Well and Stay Hydrated

What you put into your body this week could be the difference in dancing through the night or crashing just as the party’s getting started.

Drink lots of WATER — not caffeine, soda, or whatever else. Same thing with food. You’re not doing yourself any favors by eating junk when you’re asking your body to be able to go through long periods of strenuous activity without sleep. Try to ween yourself off the massive amounts of caffeine, too. If you drink it at THON to stay awake, imagine the crash after 46 hours.

Don’t forget the importance of stocking your body up with healthy food in the days leading up to THON. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains do a great job of boosting the immune system quickly. Plus, it can be tough to keep yourself well fed once THON starts. There are only so many ways to eat cheap once you get inside the BJC.

Vitamin C

First rule of THON: You absolutely cannot come if you’re sick. There are people with compromised immune systems and what you think might be a harmless flu could seriously hurt them.

That said, Vitamin C is the best way to keep your immune system in check. Break out some orange juice or maybe take some supplements and stay away from people that are visibly sick. You don’t need to wake up the Friday morning of THON with a cough and a runny nose.

Exercise

Nothing too strenuous is recommended, but it doesn’t hurt to prep your body for the amount of standing and moving around its going to do this weekend. Go for a jog or maybe hit the treadmills at the IM Building to get that stamina up as you prepare for what’s ahead. Do some strength training if you want. Most importantly, stretching is key in the days leading up to THON to keep yourself limber for as long as possible.

Here are some good stretches for before and after THON. Maybe don’t do them in the middle of the train station like the people in that article, though…

Footwear

Try to treat your feet the best you ever have this week. Stay off them for long periods of time. Wear comfortable socks and shoes. Whatever you do, don’t try to break in those new heels or wear those sneakers you know will give you a blister. This seems obvious, yes, but we just needed to remind you.

Mindset Matters

Your mindset and mental health are just as important as your physical health THON weekend. Make sure you do what you can to come into the weekend with a positive, prepared attitude. Talk to loved ones, talk to those who’ve THONed before, pet a few puppies. Do a lot of whatever it is you know makes you stress free and mentally strong.

Don’t Drink This Week

This is something that makes a huge difference with minimal effort. Just don’t drink this week, folks.