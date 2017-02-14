CATA Bus Schedule Expanded For THON Weekend

CATA will provide non-stop service on both the Blue Loop and White Loop from Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19 for THON weekend.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, buses will run continuously for a 48-hour period ending at 6 p.m., and they will run anywhere from every five to 22 minutes depending on the hour. Here’s an idea of what it’ll look like:

The Retreat is sponsoring these additional buses. If you have any questions, you can find information on the extended service here or by calling 814-238-2282.