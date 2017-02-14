Denis Smirnov, Nate Sucese Earn Top Two Big Ten Stars

Denis Smirnov and Nate Sucese combined to score five goals in a series sweep at Wisconsin last weekend, earning them the Big Ten’s top two stars.

Guy Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions nearly swept the weekly podium, but Minnesota’s Tyler Sheehy, who recorded five points in a split at Ohio State, took the third spot over David Goodwin. Sheehy leads the Big Ten in scoring with 41 points this season, while Smirnov is tied for third with 34. Sucese and sophomore Chase Berger are currently third on the team with 10 goals apiece.

No. 9 Penn State (18-6-2, 7-4-1 Big Ten) cruised past the Badgers for a much-needed boost in Madison, winning 6-3 on Friday and 5-2 the following night. The Nittany Lions will host the Golden Gophers in a huge rematch during THON weekend — the second-to-last home series of the season.

Minnesota currently sits atop the conference standings with 27 points, leading Wisconsin by three and Penn State by five.