Alex Frederick Steps Down As Interfraternity Council President

The Interfraternity Council announced this morning that members of its executive board who are in Phi Kappa Psi fraternity are stepping down from their positions, including IFC president Alex Frederick. The IFC did not say why exactly the executives chose to step down, instead saying that their “credibility was compromised” and it would “not be in the best interest of the Interfraternity Council [for them] to continue their term.”

Cavallaro also said in his email that Dean Vetere of Sigma Phi Epsilon will take on the role as president and Blake Friedman of Beta Sigma Beta will fill the vacancy left in Vetere stepping in as president. The chapter presidents voted last night for both new executives to take over their respective positions.

Frederick’s name and position were removed from the IFC website earlier this week and a statement from him on the homepage was replaced by a general statement from the Interfraternity Council as a whole. A statement from now-president Vetere is now featured on the site. Frederick was elected IFC president in November after receiving a majority of the votes over Ryan Gattoni, the only other contender for president.