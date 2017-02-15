Provost Nick Jones To Host Town Hall On Immigration Executive Order

Following President Trump’s signing of an executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the fate of many Penn State international students was left uncertain. Protests erupted both across the country and here at Penn State.

The controversial executive order prompted Washington and Minnesota to sue President Trump and branches of the federal government, citing the order’s harm to research conducted at their public universities. Federal District Judge James Robart upheld the executive order and a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit subsequently denied the government’s request to lift Judge Robart’s decision.

With both a federal judge in Boston denying a restraining order on the executive order and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit holding it up, Trump had two options — risk taking his case to the Supreme Court, where it could be struck down indefinitely, or writing a new executive order with clearer language.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Despite tweeting out “SEE YOU IN COURT,” Trump is considering signing a “brand new order” on immigration. Legally, revising the language and passing a new executive order has a much higher probability of not getting blocked by the courts, but leaves many international students here at Penn State in a renewed state of uncertainty.

This has prompted the University Office of Global Programs and Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nicholas Jones to host a town hall meeting on Thursday, February 16 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall. The town hall event will specifically discuss the impact on the international community and resources offered here at Penn State.