THON Releases Statement After Third Case Of Mumps Reported

THON sent out a health alert Wednesday after UHS reported that a third case of the mumps has been confirmed on campus at Penn State.

In the release, it ordered those who are showing any symptoms of the mumps — tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck, headache, fever, and/or cold-like symptoms — do not attend the festivities in the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend.

It is also asking those who have been in close contact with any of the confirmed students with the mumps do not attend THON.

“With THON Weekend quickly approaching, we want to remind everyone how vital it is to maintain a healthy environment for all those in attendance, especially Four Diamonds children,” THON’s release reads. “In order to maintain this safe and healthy atmosphere throughout the entirety of THON Weekend, we are asking those who feel sick to refrain from attending THON. Bringing illnesses into the BJC can greatly impact and compromise the health of Four Diamonds children, their families, dancers, and attendees.”

Those with the mumps are infectious from three days before swelling begins through five days after the start of swelling.

Those planning to attend THON are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider that they have been sufficiently vaccinated against mumps, though THON is not asking for any proof of this vaccination. Anyone who has not received the vaccine can schedule an appointment with UHS to do so.