‘All-In’ Conference Will Discuss Diversity In Higher Education

Penn State announced that it will hold a day-long conference to discuss diversity in higher education with four featured leaders in the field speaking on April 18 at The Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel.

The speakers that will headline the conference are UCLA professor Sylvia Hurtado, Northwestern associate dean Richard McGee, director of the Biology Scholars Program at UC Berkeley, and Syracuse professor George M. Langford.

“The goal of the ‘All In’ Diversity and Inclusion conference is to provide an opportunity for participants to hear from leading scholars on how diversity and inclusion impact higher education,” vice provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst said.

“Our speakers will touch on a variety of relevant topics, such as the effects of diversity and inclusion on teaching and learning, best practices in the diversity hiring process, and actionable ways in which individuals can apply diversity and inclusion in their everyday work.”

As part of Penn State’s “All-In” initiative, the conference will focus on recognizing personal bias and how it affects teaching and learning, how to make diversity an actionable and accountable practice, and implementing change and best practices in the minority hiring process.

The conference will also feature an opportunity for students from a variety of fields to present their research and network with different administrators and students that have similar interests.