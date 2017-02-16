Kick Off State Patty’s Day With The Winter Thaw 5k

The Club Cross Country team will kick of State Patty’s Day with its annual Winter Thaw 5k on February 25. President Mark Puleo describes the race as a “sober fun way to kick off our fun made up holiday.”

The race will begin at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine, at the IST Bridge. An awards ceremony will follow for the top five male and female finishers.

If you’re already lacing up your sneakers, you can even pre-register at a table in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next week, February 20-24. Registration will also be available on the day of the event beginning at 9:30 a.m., and you can download the registration form here. The race costs just $10 and comes with a “Healthy Penn State” goodie bag.

“Our 5K in the winter is unique in that it gives runners a chance to break up their usual winter training,” Puleo added. For Club Cross Country, the Winter Thaw 5k is a chance to show the broader Penn State and State College communities what the team is all about.

“Our club team loves the race because it’s a fun team bonding event,” Puleo said. “And it’s a way for us to come together in a way that only weird runners can relate to.”