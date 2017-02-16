Parking And Traffic Changes Announced For THON 2017

THON 2017 kicks off in just one day, which means parents, families, and friends from all over the country will make their way to State College #FTK. To ensure everyone gets to enjoy THON without delay, Penn State announced parking, traffic, and transit changes that will be in effect for the entire weekend.

Lot Orange L South, Lot Orange L East (the Founders Lot), and the south section of Lot 44 will all be reserved for volunteers and technical support during THON. Anyone faculty or staff parked in Lot Orange L South before 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17 can park in Lot Orange L East, Lot Orange B, or one of the commuter lots. From Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m., anyone parked in any of the reserved lots can move to commuter parking lots. Lot Yellow V will remain open during the weekend for permit holders only.

General visitor parking will be at Stadium West, Lot 44, and Porter North. At 3 p.m. on Friday, THON spectators in the Porter North parking area will be led by THON committee members and University Police to the Bryce Jordan Center. To ensure pedestrian safety, Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road will closed to all traffic except transit buses from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This portion of Curtin Road will also be restricted to buses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The lane along the west side of Lot 44 between the Multi-Sport Facility and Lot Orange L East and Dauer Drive between Porter Road to University Drive will be closed on Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. for the Dancers Walk. All vehicles leaving Lot 44 at the time of the walk can exit via Porter Road. Anyone leaving Lot Orange L East during the walk can leave from the north lot exit and proceed to either Curtin or Porter Road.

In addition to parking changes and road closures, there will also be transit changes throughout THON weekend. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, the Red Link will not go to the Porter Road at Medlar Field stop to avoid Lot 44. Luckily, CATA will provide non-stop service on the Blue Loop and White Loop for the weekend.

If you’re planning on going to Pegula for men’s hockey this weekend, click here to view available parking.