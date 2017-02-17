How To Navigate The BJC Concourse During THON

The BJC concourse becomes a hectic place during THON, but having an idea of where you are going will make things a little less crazy.

For starters, know that bathrooms are located near every gate and that concessions stands can be found basically within feet of every portal. If at any point during THON you are looking for food, THON merchandise, or emergency services around the BJC concourse, we have you covered.

There are huge concessions stands across from Portal 6 and Portal 23, but if stadium food leaves something to be desired, check out one of these places:

Pretzel Revolution: Across from Portal 2 and Portal 13

Creamery Ice Cream: Across from Portal 2

Dippin’ Dots: Across from Portal 19 and Portal 27

Wok & Roll: Across from Portal 30

Salad place (for your healthy needs): Across from Portal 32

If you’re looking to make a donation, buy some THON gear, or anything else, head to one of these spots:

Info Booth/Donation Station: Outside of Portal 1

Lost and Found/Donation Station: Outside of Portal 28

THON Merch Store: Across from Portal 3

THON Raffle: Across from Portal 4

THON Museum: Across from Portal 19

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, EMS and Police stations are located next to each other directly across from Portal 23.

But most of all, enjoy THON 2017!