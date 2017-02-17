[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2017: Day One

Welcome to the central hub of Onward State’s THON 2017 coverage. Follow along here for everything going on at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend at the 45th annual Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and check out our Facebook page for more of our coverage this weekend. We’ll have pictures, videos, tweets, live coverage, and all of our THON stories laid out below, minute-by-minute.

Live Blog

Friday

5:58 p.m.: 3… 2… 1… DANCERS STAND! THON 2017 is officially underway for the next 46 hours.

5:55 p.m.: THON Executive Director Austin Sommerer introduces the other members of the executive committee on stage prior to the official beginning of THON.

5:50 p.m.: The Blue Band Drumline takes the stage to pump up the dancers as they prepare to stand for 46 hours. Members playing the cymbals even did push-ups with the cymbals during the song.

5:45 p.m.: The dancers stand in 15 minutes! Another Penn State dance group performs a hip hop dance medley.

5:39 p.m.: ROAR! Brass Ensemble takes the stage to perform next a we await the official start of THON at 6 p.m.

5:34 p.m.: The next pre-THON performer, Jeremy Petrone, opens a short set with “Year 3000” by The Jonas Brothers.

5:24 p.m.: Some of Penn State’s dance companies are performing a medley of different songs.

5:22 p.m.: The Biancone family, including daughter Madeline, a 7-year cancer survivor, appears on stage next. “Every dollar raised, every penny raised, makes a difference. You are making a difference. How can you not get excited about that, people?” Madeline leads the first “We Are” chant of the weekend.

5:18 p.m.: Four Diamonds founder Charles Millard takes the stage with THON Executive Director Austin Sommerer. “The big celebration today is the 40 years we have spent together edging closer to cure for pediatric cancer,” he said.

5:15 p.m.: The dancers are on the floor but it seems like most of the spectators are in line for the water fountain.

Unsurprisingly, the line for the water fountain is already stretching through the concourse. pic.twitter.com/YOoUmYYmvL — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2017

5:02 p.m.: The dancers are starting to make their way onto the floor, getting their final minutes of sitting and stretching in for the next 46 hours.

4:49 p.m.: Sure a State College winter is, er, nice, but if you enter this year’s THON raffle you could win a trip to Europe.

4:44 p.m.: A representative on behalf of the State College Borough Council presented the resolution declaring State College the “City of THON” for this weekend.

4:35 p.m.: The dancers are officially in the Bryce Jordan Center. IT’S HAPPENING.

The Human Tunnel is ready for THON 2017! pic.twitter.com/TnxGyuTldf — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 17, 2017

4:30 p.m.: The merch booths on the concourse are open! We repeat the merch booths on the concourse are open.

4:27 p.m.: We chatted with the first in line for THON 2017 to see what they’re expecting this weekend.

4:25 p.m.: We tried our best to predict some of the most obscure aspects of THON: check out our 2017 Prop Bets.

4:10 p.m.: The doors are open and the spectators are starting to file into the Bryce Jordan Center, giant letters and colorful shirts included.

4:02 p.m.: Getting into THON will take a little longer this year thanks to the addition of metal detectors at each of the spectators entrances.

3:55 p.m.: Committee members begin to form the human tunnel to welcome dancers into the Bryce Jordan Center.

3:45 p.m.: The Bryce Jordan Center is quiet, but not for long. We took a look at this year’s setup before dancers and committee members storm the floor.

3:42 p.m.: THON Executive and PR Directors Austin Somerer and Sam Sherlock joined Four Diamonds Founder Charles Millard at a pre-THON press conference to discuss the 40th anniversary of the partnership.

3:30 p.m.: iPhones, rejoice: this year THON added a few (literally a fewcharging stations) to the concourse.

3:00 p.m.: We’re live at THON 2017! THON volunteers are putting the final touches on the Bryce Jordan Center and some of the acts are conducting sound check on stage.

