[Photo Story]: A Look At How THON Comes Together

You may be surprised to learn that the Bryce Jordan Center doesn’t magically assemble itself for THON; thousands of student volunteers arrive early to help set up the floor and concourse to ensure the all 46 hours run without a hitch.
We took a trip around the concourse and to the floor itself to see just how the various pieces that help make THON come together are put into place.
BJC Concourse
Committee members begin to fill the concourse.
R&R can be a thankless job, but THON couldn’t run smoothly without their hard work and preparation.
New this year: metal detectors at each entrance.
Get your popcorn ready, folks. It’s THON.
BJC Floor
Do you love rocking out during THON? Thank the people who make the magic happen working behind the master sound board.
Stagehand work isn’t easy.
Dancers have to stay hydrated somehow.
Ever wonder how THON gets those gorgeous money shots?
Lights. Camera. THON.
The stage is almost set.
The gates are in place for the weekend festivities.
We’re getting closer to the start of THON 2017!