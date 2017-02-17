THON Donation Stations Decorated As Different Biomes Throughout The Concourse

THON is finally here and the air in the Bryce Jordan Center is already full of the excitement and anticipation spectators, volunteers, and and dancers alike. Mobs of spectators have packed the stands, decked out in colorful tees and funky socks. This energy from the electric atmosphere even rolled over to the THON donation stations on the concourse.

Each of the four donation stations has been decorated as a different biome. Anyone interested can make a donation for the kids at any point throughout the weekend. The booths take cash or check, but you can also donate online as well. If you just want to make a smaller donation of $10, you can do so by texting “THON” to 50555.

The heat from the BJC has inspired this booth to fix themselves up as a dessert — adorned with snakes, crabs, and even a cactus.

At some points this winter it’s felt like State College was located in the middle of the arctic, and this station has perfectly captured the feeling of winter blues we’ve all experienced at least once this year.

Dreaming of warmer weather? Never fear — spring break is only two weeks away and this booth will have you longing for that tropical getaway you’ll soon be able to escape to.

“Under the sea, darling it’s better, down where it wetter.” If this station doesn’t remind you of Sebastian from The Little Mermaid, we don’t know what will.

Don’t be afraid to stop by any of these imaginatively decorated booths this weekend to make a donation FTK.