Warm Weather Expected For THON 2017 Weekend

THON is one of the most exciting times of the year to be a Penn State student, and the spirits of those participating couldn’t be dampened by bad weather. Fortunately, it isn’t even a concern this year — it’s going to be a beautiful weekend in State College.

Forecasts from weather.com predict partly cloudy skies for each of the three days, with temperatures in the low 40s on Friday and the mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, it looks like winds will be around 10-15 mph on Saturday and Sunday and won’t get any higher than five mph on Friday. It’ll be uncharacteristically nice this weekend in the City of THON, as the sun will shine on State College every day.

These predicted weather conditions are similar to last year’s on the same weekend, but last year was slightly warmer. State College stayed dry all of THON weekend last year, with high temperatures reaching 51, 63 and 53 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Last year, those participating dodged a major bullet in terms of weather, as the temperatures averaged 13.5 degrees over the four days exactly one week before THON.

According to Weather Underground, the average high temperature for the week leading up to THON is 34 degrees, with the hottest temperature on record for this weekend being 67 degrees on February 19, 1981.