You Could Win A Trip To Europe In The THON Raffle This Weekend

You could help conquer childhood cancer and get an opportunity to win a trip to Europe or a Dell tablet by purchasing tickets for the THON Raffle this weekend. Tickets are just $5 and the THON Raffle booth is located near Portal 4 of the Bryce Jordan Center.

THON held eight other raffle sales throughout this year with prizes and incentives specific to each sale. These included entrance to the final drawing for a trip to Europe and a Dell tablet. The ninth and last raffle will be held during THON (February 17-19, just in case you’ve been living under a rock on campus this semester). You can even credit your ticket purchase to a specific organization.

The winners for the trip to Europe and a Dell Tablet will be drawn on Sunday, so be sure to purchase your tickets this weekend if you’re already dreaming of your European adventure.

