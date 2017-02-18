Annual THON Mosaic Revealed By DMAIG In The HUB

The Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group (DMAIG)’s Mosaic for THON 2017 was revealed at a ceremony in the HUB Saturday morning.

DMAIG builds a photo mosaic every year, consisting of THON participants, Four Diamonds children and their families, and students participating in #46FTK in various ways. The mosaic, which is 10 feet wide and eight feet tall, is located outside of the THON shop in the HUB. It’ll stay there until it’s updated next year. All proceeds from the mosaic are donated to THON in its quest to end childhood cancer.

An interactive mosaic is available online at the DMAIG’s website. You can zoom in and click on any individual picture on the mosaic to see who submitted the picture and their favorite THON memory. Some of these memories and submissions go as far back as 1961, and some feature married couples who met at Penn State.