Blue & White Society, Alumni Association Provide Shakers For THON Pep Rally

By on News, THON

If you noticed an inexplicable presence of white shakers around the BJC in the past few minutes, you’re not just delusional and wishing for football season to come back around. THON is gearing up for the Pep Rally by passing out white shakers.

The organizations purchased 10,000 shakes for today, though the BJC currently has more like 16,000 people inside and is at capacity leading up to the Pep Rally.

Because the Alumni Association and the Blue & White Society provide the shakers for the student section during home football games, THON came to them and asked if they’d be willing to provide shakers for the THON Pep Rally.

“We’re more than happy to do it,” Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford said. The Alumni Association also provided the lanyards for THON’s floor passes this weekend.

The crowd is anxiously awaiting the Pep Rally here in the BJC. Even though Blue-White Weekend isn’t for another two months, wee can finally relive our best student section white out memories in the meantime.

