Bryce Jordan Center Hits Capacity Prior To Some Of THON’s Signature Events

It’s happened folks — the Bryce Jordan Center has officially hit capacity for the first time during THON 2017 in advance of the Pep Rally and some of THON’s other marquee events.

 

 

If you’re looking to get into the BJC before these events, you may be out of luck. Although the BJC failed to hit capacity in 2015, the arena filled up twice last year during THON 2016. According to the THON website, R&R will close the doors to spectators once the BJC reaches capacity. If you’re selected to enter the BJC, you have 45 minutes to make your way over to east campus before losing your spot. If you have any questions, check out the current building status on THON’s website.

We’ll have updates if the BJC opens up again to spectators — although if you aren’t already in line, you may find yourself waiting for a fairly long time. In the meantime, you can enter THON’s digital line to be recalled once there is room in the building. Those in the digital line will be recalled in barcode ranges in the order they entered the line.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
