Counting Calories FTK: What You Need To Consume To Stay On Your Feet

The energy during THON is electric — thousands of people on their feet, all FTK.

Whether you’re a spectator or a dancer, one rule prevails: no sitting. These hours on your feet can add up quickly without you even realizing. At the end of a long day at THON, it’s important to re-nourish yourself. Let’s take a look at how many calories you burn and just how much goodies you can eat to fuel up.

The dancers are constantly on the move for these 46 hours. We estimate that a dancer can burn up to 8,000 calories this weekend. That’s the equivalent of running about 70 miles. It’s crucial that they keep their energy up and the meals served by the Hospitality committee do just this.

Here’s a breakdown of approximately how many of these food staples you could indulge in to meet your 8,000 calorie total.

A Classic BJC Soft Pretzel

Spending your entire weekend confined to the walls of the BJC can often mean meals come from the concession stand. If a soft pretzel is more to your liking, let us know how you feel after you consume 74 of them in order to replace all that energy you’ve burned.

Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream from The Creamery

If your sweet tooth is getting the best of you, feel free to indulge in a gallon and a half of this delicious Creamery flavor. We hear the lines can be quite long at some points though, so be prepared.

McDonald’s Big Mac

A classic go-to when you’re craving some fast food, the McDonald’s Big Mac never fails. Go ahead and order 15 to meet your calorie goal.

Chocolate Frosted Donut from Dunkin Donuts

Two dozen donuts doesn’t seem like a bad snack. With each donut offering 350 calories, that’s what you can consume with all you’ve burned dancing FTK.

Waffle from The Waffle Shop

The Waffle Shop is a staple here in Happy Valley, and it’s highly likely you’ve paid them a visit. If you’re thinking about stopping by after THON weekend, don’t be scared to fill your table (and quite possible your neighbors’) with 25 classic waffles.

And for those of you that feel compelled — Apples

We know there are more than a few dancers out there who want to keep up their healthy habits during THON. If apples are your snack of choice, you’ll need to consume 85 if you want to hit that 8,000 calorie mark. However, this is not something we recommend. Go ahead, indulge in some donuts or waffles — you’ve earned it!

None of these options seem too compelling to us, but the Hospitality team does seem to be serving up some delicious meals on the regular. All jokes aside, we recommend staying fueled throughout the weekend with a variety of these meals instead of indulging on any one item.