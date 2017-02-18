Double Oh7 Keeps Energy High With Timeless Hits

Taking a break from their normal shows at Cafe and the Phyrst, Double Oh7 took the stage at THON, trying to reinvigorate a BJC that faced waning crowds during the first real lull of THON 2017.

The likes of Joe Waterfield, Ryan Ondocin, Chris Katsantonis, and Jon Spierer flashed their versatility, playing songs from five different decades. A common, cross-genre theme was classic party hits from throughout the years, like The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” OutKast’s “Hey Ya!,” Bowling for Soup’s “1985,” and Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried,”

Although he couldn’t go a high enough octave to do a full-on Frankie Valli imitation, most impressive was Waterfield, the lead vocalist, who performed convincing impressions of John Lennon, Morrison, and Gavin DeGraw. His rendition of DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be” had enough emotion to commence an episode of One Tree Hill.

Despite a dip in energy levels before the show, Double Oh7 got a majority of the crowd dancing and singing along to the Isley Brothers’ “Shout,” which ended its performance after over an hour on stage.

Named after James Bond, who also graces the band’s poster, Double Oh7 seems also to pay tribute with its name to 3Oh3, a memorable band of one of its most often covered eras that also favors spelling out 0 as “oh.”

Earlier in the night, the Double Oh7 gave a shoutout to Joe Jonas on Facebook, jokingly thanking he and his band for opening for them.

If this act hit a sweet spot for you, Double Oh7 plays happy hour at the Phyrst from 7-9 p.m. when the quartet plays more of the same get-on-your-feet anthems.