How Are You Experiencing THON While Abroad?

THON 2017 is an integral part of the Penn State experience, and whether you’re on campus or across the world, no student wants to miss out. These 46 hours are some of the most action packed of the year.

Thanks to a live stream and expanded social media, the THON experience is no longer confined to the walls of the BJC.

Even if you weren’t homesick before today, seeing pictures of your friends in tutus and neon socks on your feed is bound to stir up some emotion. Now, you’re probably missing those sleepless nights spent standing in the BJC crowd and singing along with a couple thousand of your closest friends.

For those of you studying abroad — we want to hear how and where you are experiencing THON across the world this year. We know you’re not missing out. If you’re live streaming from a dorm room in Italy or following along on Twitter (@THONwardState) in Tokyo, share your story by filling out the form below or at this link.