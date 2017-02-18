Power Ranking The THON 2017 Line Dance Lyrics

At this point of the weekend we’ve had plenty of opportunities to listen to and digest this year’s line dance in its entirety. Now that we finally understand all of the references and have had the chance to figure out which lyrics we vibe with, what better time to power rank our top-10 (plus some honorable mention).

Without further ado, here’s the totally official power ranking of the best lyrics of the THON 2017 line dance.

Catch up on the full lyrics here and an explanation on them here.

Honorable Mentions

Obama’s out MIC DROP

Final 5 strong and bold / Phelps, Ledecky made of gold

Rain drop, drop top / Where’s the closest PokeStop?

10. Okay dancers, now let’s get in formation

Who doesn’t love changing the words of a popular song or phrase to match your current situation or THON? Using this line in the dance break and changing “ladies” to “dancers” brings an extra ~personal~ element to that forces this lyric into the top-10.

9. Ignite! Electrify! / Come on raise your diamonds high!

The chorus always gets the crowd going because it’s repeated four three times in a single line dance so it’s definitely the best-known part. This year’s chorus certainly isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, but there’s no denying it gets the energy going, especialy in comparrison to a lot of the other lyrics.

8. Aleppo seeks light in dark / Orlando’s Pulse beats in our hearts

Sometimes it’s tricky to capture the difficult news moments of the year, but THON nailed it on this one. The line even uses some clever wordplay to relate the name of the nightclub (Pulse) to the emotional line. These types of lyrics are extremely important to the line dance, and THON nailed it with this one, though it’s not in-and-of itself a top-3 or even top -5 line.

7. Storm the field, scream and shout / Ohio State gets whited out

The game that started it all for Penn State football, and one that will long go down in Nittany Lion history. Whiting out Ohio State is one thing, but an incredible comeback victory resulting in students storming the field and turning it white earned this night a spot in the line dance. Similarly, THON’s decision to give it a shout out in the line dance landed the lyric in our power ranking.

6. Welcome back to life Jon Snow / Sorry if you didn’t know

I’ve never seen Game of Thrones and don’t really ever plan to, but THON’s boldness to include such a spoiler. As a wise man once said, “Bold strategy Cotton, let’s see how it plays out for him,” and in this case it totally played out for THON. I just have to applaud the chutzpah.

5. WHY IS EVERYTHING SO LIT? WHAT WAS THIS YEAR’S BIGGEST HIT?! [Plus the dance break]

This line just asks so many good questions and in such an aggressively unsure way. What made this year so lit? Will it stop? Will it get more lit? Is there any way to even determine the No. 1 banger? Better yet, everyone always screams out this line in preparation of the dance break.

4. Smell the roses, bags are packed / Penn State football, guess who’s back?

PENN STATE FOOTBALL IS BACK THAT’S WHO. This line drew one of the biggest cheers when it was first played for the BJC. We all knew Penn State Football’s incredible season would land it in the line dance, but THON highlighted just how many Penn Staters traveled to California to watch the game.

3. Target is the spot / LionPATH, can we not?

The LionPATH reference carried this line all the way to the No. 3 spot, because not only did THON commemorate the new student management system, but it also acknowledged that it sucks.

2. Diamonds guide the way / We will celebrate one day

THON-related line dance lyrics don’t really get much better than these. This couplet combines and honors both the 40-year partnership between THON and Four Diamonds and the fight to one day dance in celebration of finding a cure for cancer.

1. Shake the stands, rock the floor / Hear our little lions roar

This line is the line dance line of all line dance lines — it encompasses the whole weekend in just one line! THON, the 46-hour culmination of year-long efforts to raise funds to defeat childhood cancer, is a big party. When the dancers and spectators are dancing and moving, the BJC is rocking, which inspires strength in the kids who are fighting every day. We’re all here to shake the stands and rock the floor so our little lions have the chance to grow up to be roaring Nittany Lions.

Do you agree? Did we completely get it wrong? Let us know in the comments!