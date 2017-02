THON banners have long-standing tradition. For organizations lucky enough to secure a spot at the railing, these banners range from “made with love” to “professionally printed.”

No matter the material, these banners are used in place of or in conjunction with the giant org letters you see around the BJC — to let you know where each org is and to let the dancers know the orgs are still there to support them.

Without further ado, here are the banners of THON 2017.